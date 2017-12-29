Customers rush to get winter supplies

Extreme cold has some Tri-State residents stocking up on winter supplies before the weekend.



At Farm and Home Supply in Quincy, Outdoor Manager Larry Schutte said there was a rush of customers Friday. Customers picked up things like salt and ice melt, plus shovels and other items to get rid of snow.



"The way everyone's came in, they're coming in early here this morning trying to get this done before the storm might hit us later on with this ice, they're more concerned with the ice talking with the customers that have been coming in," said Larry Schutte, Outdoor Manager for Farm & Home Supply.



Schutte says despite the rush, the store has plenty of supplies.