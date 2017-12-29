Bar and restaurant owners prepare for cold weather - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bar and restaurant owners prepare for cold weather

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Managers at local bars and restaurants are looking ahead with this extreme cold weather. 

Rusty Williams is the manager at The Park Bench and Revelry in Quincy. Williams says he's expecting a good turn-out Sunday night, with several reservations already made. 

Even with the possibility of sub zero temperatures, Williams says they'll still be open New Year's Eve night. 

"We are still rocking it," said Williams. "We are going to stay open. We've got heat in here. We have food in here. We have alcohol in here. We have all the elements you need to stay warm and have a good time."

It's a different story for the American Legion Post 37 in Quincy. They've already canceled their New Year's Eve dance due to the weather. 
 

