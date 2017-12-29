Bar and restaurant owners prepare for cold weather

Extreme cold has some Tri-State residents stocking up on winter supplies before the weekend.More >>
A SkyWest flight from Iowa to Detroit made an emergency landing in Milwaukee after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.More >>
A Monroe City man was the recipient of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Honorary Trooper Certificate last week.More >>
A Peoria, Illinois, man was injured in a crash Thursday night, according to police.More >>
A woman was injured early Friday morning when her SUV was hit by a train in Lewis County, Missouri, according to the crash report.More >>
Cold temperatures are gripping the Tri-states and a lot of people will be using wood burning appliances to heat their homes.More >>
A barn and several hay bales were destroyed after a fire ripped through them late Thursday night.More >>
if you've been blasting the car defroster as soon as you get in the car, we have a warning from a local auto glass technician.More >>
