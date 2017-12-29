Ahead of this weekend: Officials say to prepare for the worst

Cane's Automotive Towing Company is getting their trucks ready for calls on New Year's Eve weekend.

Officials say to prepare for the worst, as far as weather goes.

The temperatures we're expecting to see this weekend are going to be the coldest we've seen in years.

New Year's Eve night could feel like near 30 degrees below zero because of the wind chill.

Cane's Automotive Towing Company in Quincy is usually busy this time of year dealing with drivers sliding off the road. When that happens drivers can be stranded for hours depending on road conditions.

If you're going to be out and about this weekend, officials say to take your time.

"Even with all-wheel drive vehicles and 4-wheel drive, it can be a false sense of security because they go very well but they won't stop any better than anything else," said Michael Cane, owner of Cane's Automotive LLC.

If you do get stranded, local doctors say it wouldn't take long for the below zero temperatures to wreak havoc on your body.

Dr. Donald Daeke at MedExpress Urgent Care in Quincy says if you do have to be outside, dressing in layers is the only protection your skin has from the bitter cold and the wind.

"People can get frostbite if they touch bare metal with their hand when it's 5 degrees in a matter of seconds," said Dr. Daeke. "You can even burn your eyeballs if it's really cold and the wind is blowing at you."

If you are going out this weekend for New Year's Eve, even New Year's Day, bundle up and be prepared.