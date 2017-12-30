Friday Sports Extra - December 29 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - December 29

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
West Central edges Athens to win the Waverly Tournament championship and remain undefeated. West Central edges Athens to win the Waverly Tournament championship and remain undefeated.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Collinsville Holiday Classic)
*Quarterfinals*
Quincy High: 41
Lincoln: 47
-- Overtime
Jaeden Smith: 13 pts
Blue Devils: 23 fourth quarter points to force OT after going without a field goal in the 3rd quarter

Quincy High: 65
Oakville: 53
Jaeden Smith: 21 pts
Aaron Shoot: 17 pts
Jirehl Brock: 15 pts
Blue Devils: (10-3), play for 5th place Saturday (1:30 p.m.)

(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Semifinals*
QND: 47
Bloomington CC: 51
Mac Little/Clay Venvertloh: 11 pts each
Raiders: (8-3), two-time defending champs play Winnebago for 3rd place Saturday (10:30 a.m.)

(Waverly Holiday Tournament)
*Championship*
Athens: 44
West Central: 46
Luke Coultas: GW basket with :07 left
Cougars: remain undefeated

(MVIT)
*Championship*
Payson: 64
Bushnell-PC: 45
Trevor Voss: 19 pts (Most Outstanding Player of tournament)
Lance Loos: 18 pts
Devin Yocum: 19 pts

*Third Place*
Southeastern: 49
Unity: 43
Chase Twidwell: 18 pts
Jaise Heaton: 16 pts
Luke Jansen: 21 pts

*Fifth Place*
QND JV: 27
Knox County: 44
Nick Edwards: 17 pts
Hayden Miller: 12 pts

*Seventh Place*
Griggsville-Perry: 43
West Prairie: 52
Mason Engnell: 19 pts
Colton Ivey: 10 pts

(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Brown County: 41
West Hancock: 47
Logan Dorethy: 20 pts
Tanner Sussenbach: 18 pts

Illini Bluffs: 53
Macomb: 47
Carter Fayhee: 25 pts
-- West Hancock vs. Illini Bluffs (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)
-- Macomb vs. Brown County (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.)

Central: 50
Monmouth-Roseville: 39
Bryce Long: 21 pts
Hayden Neisen: 15 pts, 13 rebs
-- Central vs. Abingdon-Avon (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

*Consolation Quarterfinals*
Pittsfield: 37
Illini West: 44
Jackson Porter: 16 pts
Ethan Scott: 13 pts
-- Illini West vs. Canton (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.)

Jacksonville: 46
Liberty: 29
Jordan Neisen: 10 pts

(Moberly Holiday Shootout)
South Shelby: 79
Cairo: 62

Highland: 43
Harrisburg: 54
Keetan Johnston: 14 pts


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(Lady Tiger Classic)
*Championship*
Illini West: 34
Pleasant Plains: 28
Baylee Clampitt: 17 pts (Terry Kennedy Award winner for MVP of tournament)

*Fifth Place*
West Hancock: 32
Illini Central: 25
Kailee Pfeiferling: 14 pts
Emma Knipe: 11 pts

Brown County: 74
Macomb: 80
Ericka Dawson: 23 pts
Ally Heldt: 27 pts

North Fulton: 36
Pittsfield: 48
Lilly Pepper: 25 pts

(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)
Quincy High: 40
Blue Springs South: 55

(State Farm Holiday Classic)
Central-SE: 40
Alleman: 36
Laney Lantz: 22 pts

*Consolation Championship*
Central-SE: 49
El Paso-Gridley: 51
Laney Lantz: 19 pts

(Moberly Holiday Shootout)
South Shelby: 75
Cairo: 53
Caitlyn Poore: 25 pts

Highland: 66
Harrisburg: 38
Addy Johnson: 24 pts
Cougars: (7-0)


**College Basketball**

(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 81
5) Briar Cliff: 92
Mike Johnson: 35 pts, 11 rebs
Wildcats: (3-10)

(WOMEN)
John Wood: 71
Prairie State: 46
Shelby Connell: 12 pts


**High School Wrestling**

-- Quincy High finished in 6th place out of 25 teams at Lincoln Tournament (Hunter Yohn wins championship at 160)
-- Illini West goes 2-1 in duals at Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic

