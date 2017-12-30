Friday Sports Extra - December 29

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Collinsville Holiday Classic)

*Quarterfinals*

Quincy High: 41

Lincoln: 47

-- Overtime

Jaeden Smith: 13 pts

Blue Devils: 23 fourth quarter points to force OT after going without a field goal in the 3rd quarter



Quincy High: 65

Oakville: 53

Jaeden Smith: 21 pts

Aaron Shoot: 17 pts

Jirehl Brock: 15 pts

Blue Devils: (10-3), play for 5th place Saturday (1:30 p.m.)



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

*Semifinals*

QND: 47

Bloomington CC: 51

Mac Little/Clay Venvertloh: 11 pts each

Raiders: (8-3), two-time defending champs play Winnebago for 3rd place Saturday (10:30 a.m.)



(Waverly Holiday Tournament)

*Championship*

Athens: 44

West Central: 46

Luke Coultas: GW basket with :07 left

Cougars: remain undefeated



(MVIT)

*Championship*

Payson: 64

Bushnell-PC: 45

Trevor Voss: 19 pts (Most Outstanding Player of tournament)

Lance Loos: 18 pts

Devin Yocum: 19 pts



*Third Place*

Southeastern: 49

Unity: 43

Chase Twidwell: 18 pts

Jaise Heaton: 16 pts

Luke Jansen: 21 pts



*Fifth Place*

QND JV: 27

Knox County: 44

Nick Edwards: 17 pts

Hayden Miller: 12 pts



*Seventh Place*

Griggsville-Perry: 43

West Prairie: 52

Mason Engnell: 19 pts

Colton Ivey: 10 pts



(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)

*Quarterfinals*

Brown County: 41

West Hancock: 47

Logan Dorethy: 20 pts

Tanner Sussenbach: 18 pts



Illini Bluffs: 53

Macomb: 47

Carter Fayhee: 25 pts

-- West Hancock vs. Illini Bluffs (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)

-- Macomb vs. Brown County (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.)



Central: 50

Monmouth-Roseville: 39

Bryce Long: 21 pts

Hayden Neisen: 15 pts, 13 rebs

-- Central vs. Abingdon-Avon (Saturday, 1 p.m.)



*Consolation Quarterfinals*

Pittsfield: 37

Illini West: 44

Jackson Porter: 16 pts

Ethan Scott: 13 pts

-- Illini West vs. Canton (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.)



Jacksonville: 46

Liberty: 29

Jordan Neisen: 10 pts



(Moberly Holiday Shootout)

South Shelby: 79

Cairo: 62



Highland: 43

Harrisburg: 54

Keetan Johnston: 14 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(Lady Tiger Classic)

*Championship*

Illini West: 34

Pleasant Plains: 28

Baylee Clampitt: 17 pts (Terry Kennedy Award winner for MVP of tournament)



*Fifth Place*

West Hancock: 32

Illini Central: 25

Kailee Pfeiferling: 14 pts

Emma Knipe: 11 pts



Brown County: 74

Macomb: 80

Ericka Dawson: 23 pts

Ally Heldt: 27 pts



North Fulton: 36

Pittsfield: 48

Lilly Pepper: 25 pts



(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)

Quincy High: 40

Blue Springs South: 55



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

Central-SE: 40

Alleman: 36

Laney Lantz: 22 pts



*Consolation Championship*

Central-SE: 49

El Paso-Gridley: 51

Laney Lantz: 19 pts



(Moberly Holiday Shootout)

South Shelby: 75

Cairo: 53

Caitlyn Poore: 25 pts



Highland: 66

Harrisburg: 38

Addy Johnson: 24 pts

Cougars: (7-0)





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

Culver-Stockton: 81

5) Briar Cliff: 92

Mike Johnson: 35 pts, 11 rebs

Wildcats: (3-10)



(WOMEN)

John Wood: 71

Prairie State: 46

Shelby Connell: 12 pts





**High School Wrestling**



-- Quincy High finished in 6th place out of 25 teams at Lincoln Tournament (Hunter Yohn wins championship at 160)

-- Illini West goes 2-1 in duals at Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic