Friday Sports Extra - December 29

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Collinsville Holiday Classic)
*Quarterfinals*
Quincy High: 41
Lincoln: 47
-- Overtime
Jaeden Smith: 13 pts
Blue Devils: 23 fourth quarter points to force OT after going without a field goal in the 3rd quarter
Quincy High: 65
Oakville: 53
Jaeden Smith: 21 pts
Aaron Shoot: 17 pts
Jirehl Brock: 15 pts
Blue Devils: (10-3), play for 5th place Saturday (1:30 p.m.)
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
*Semifinals*
QND: 47
Bloomington CC: 51
Mac Little/Clay Venvertloh: 11 pts each
Raiders: (8-3), two-time defending champs play Winnebago for 3rd place Saturday (10:30 a.m.)
(Waverly Holiday Tournament)
*Championship*
Athens: 44
West Central: 46
Luke Coultas: GW basket with :07 left
Cougars: remain undefeated
(MVIT)
*Championship*
Payson: 64
Bushnell-PC: 45
Trevor Voss: 19 pts (Most Outstanding Player of tournament)
Lance Loos: 18 pts
Devin Yocum: 19 pts
*Third Place*
Southeastern: 49
Unity: 43
Chase Twidwell: 18 pts
Jaise Heaton: 16 pts
Luke Jansen: 21 pts
*Fifth Place*
QND JV: 27
Knox County: 44
Nick Edwards: 17 pts
Hayden Miller: 12 pts
*Seventh Place*
Griggsville-Perry: 43
West Prairie: 52
Mason Engnell: 19 pts
Colton Ivey: 10 pts
(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Brown County: 41
West Hancock: 47
Logan Dorethy: 20 pts
Tanner Sussenbach: 18 pts
Illini Bluffs: 53
Macomb: 47
Carter Fayhee: 25 pts
-- West Hancock vs. Illini Bluffs (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.)
-- Macomb vs. Brown County (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.)
Central: 50
Monmouth-Roseville: 39
Bryce Long: 21 pts
Hayden Neisen: 15 pts, 13 rebs
-- Central vs. Abingdon-Avon (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
*Consolation Quarterfinals*
Pittsfield: 37
Illini West: 44
Jackson Porter: 16 pts
Ethan Scott: 13 pts
-- Illini West vs. Canton (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.)
Jacksonville: 46
Liberty: 29
Jordan Neisen: 10 pts
(Moberly Holiday Shootout)
South Shelby: 79
Cairo: 62
Highland: 43
Harrisburg: 54
Keetan Johnston: 14 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Lady Tiger Classic)
*Championship*
Illini West: 34
Pleasant Plains: 28
Baylee Clampitt: 17 pts (Terry Kennedy Award winner for MVP of tournament)
*Fifth Place*
West Hancock: 32
Illini Central: 25
Kailee Pfeiferling: 14 pts
Emma Knipe: 11 pts
Brown County: 74
Macomb: 80
Ericka Dawson: 23 pts
Ally Heldt: 27 pts
North Fulton: 36
Pittsfield: 48
Lilly Pepper: 25 pts
(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)
Quincy High: 40
Blue Springs South: 55
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
Central-SE: 40
Alleman: 36
Laney Lantz: 22 pts
*Consolation Championship*
Central-SE: 49
El Paso-Gridley: 51
Laney Lantz: 19 pts
(Moberly Holiday Shootout)
South Shelby: 75
Cairo: 53
Caitlyn Poore: 25 pts
Highland: 66
Harrisburg: 38
Addy Johnson: 24 pts
Cougars: (7-0)
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 81
5) Briar Cliff: 92
Mike Johnson: 35 pts, 11 rebs
Wildcats: (3-10)
(WOMEN)
John Wood: 71
Prairie State: 46
Shelby Connell: 12 pts
**High School Wrestling**
-- Quincy High finished in 6th place out of 25 teams at Lincoln Tournament (Hunter Yohn wins championship at 160)
-- Illini West goes 2-1 in duals at Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic
