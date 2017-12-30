Police arrested man for breaking into Pittsfield apartment complex

Police arrested a Pittsfield man on several charges Friday.

A press release on Saturday morning stated that police were called to a domestic battery call at the Capps Apartments at 231 W. Adams Street.

The Pittsfield police department said 30-year-old Terry W. Swartz was arrested for home invasion and aggravated domestic battery.

Chief Kenneth Yelliott said after his arrest, Swartz was also cited for threatening a public officials, and criminal damage to government supported property at the Pike County Jail.

The police department was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff's Department.