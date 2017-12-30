Scrapbookers raise money for Great River Honor Flight

A group of Tri-State residents spent Saturday morning scrapbooking, and raising money for the Great River Honor Flight.

Cyndi Peter said her friends organized a scrapbooking fundraiser and silent auction for their friend Jessie Boston who passed away recently.

Boston was a veteran and the group wanted to raise money for the Great River Honor Flight because it helps local Veterans in the Tri-States.

"It's such a unique opportunity for those veterans, because as we know so many of them were not welcomed home with the hero welcome they deserved, so the Great River Honor Flight really supports them, and gives them that recognition they deserve." Peter said.

Peter added that all money raised would go to help fund future honor flights.