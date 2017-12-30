Postal workers endure freezing temperatures

Meyer said residents can help by keeping their sidewalks clear.

Workers with the USPS have to endure the elements.

If you got your mail on Saturday, you have to thank the men and women who brave the conditions to do it.

While freezing temperatures continue across the Tri-states, some workers don't have the luxury of staying indoors. Mail carriers with the United States Postal Service are forced to endure the elements.

"Sometimes your fingertips will go numb, but then if you get those hand warmers you can heat them back up." Carrier Angie Lantau said. "I wear two or three pairs of gloves at a time."

George Meyer has been delivering mail for 18 years. He said on Saturday that he and his fellow mail carriers have a few strategies to keep warm.

"We just try to maintain an even pace." Meyer said. "You don't want to get too hot and start sweating and everything, and then cool down and get cold."

Despite the frigid temperatures, Meyer said Saturday's cold wasn't the worst weather he's ever had to deliver mail in.

"Six years ago in the winter time, we had like two feet of snow, ice everywhere, and they sent us out to try and do what we could." Meyer said. "What normally would have taken me thirty minutes on a regular day, took like two and a half hours."

While postal workers like Meyer must work in the cold, there is a way residents can help make their jobs easier.

"Just try and keep your sidewalks cleared off, your steps cleared off, and allow us a little extra time." Meyer said.

Lantau added that with the winter weather conditions, mail may take a little longer to reach its destination.