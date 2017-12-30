Quincy man arrested on several drug and gun charges

Police arrested a Quincy man after running away from the scene of a crime Friday evening.

Sgt. Patrick Frazier with the West Central Illinois Task Force arrested 33-year-old Patrick L. Lewis.

In a press release, Frazier said Lewis had a search warrant pending and was seen by officers arriving at a business near 12th and Locust.

Officers attempted to serve the warrant, but Lewis ran away from police.

Lewis was taken into custody after a brief foot race.

Police said Lewis had possession of multiple bags of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Lewis was transported to the Adams County Jail were he was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver over five grams and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lewis remains in custody and is still waiting on bond.

Adams County Sheriff's Office assisted the task force in the arrest.