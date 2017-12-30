Crash sends driver to the hospital with injuries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crash sends driver to the hospital with injuries

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal woman was transported to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 61 in Ralls County, Missouri. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, five miles south of Hannibal. 

Troopers said 57-year-old Penny Robinson was traveling southbound on the highway when she traveled off the west side of the road, struck a tree, and then struck a building. 

Troopers said she was transported to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries. 

The crash report said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Ralls County Sheriff's Office and New London Fire assisted MSHP on the scene. 

