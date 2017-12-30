Crash sends driver to the hospital with injuries

A Hannibal woman was transported to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 61 in Ralls County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9:43 a.m. Saturday, five miles south of Hannibal.

Troopers said 57-year-old Penny Robinson was traveling southbound on the highway when she traveled off the west side of the road, struck a tree, and then struck a building.

Troopers said she was transported to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash report said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Ralls County Sheriff's Office and New London Fire assisted MSHP on the scene.