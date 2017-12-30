Saturday's Area Scores - December 30

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Collinsville Holiday Classic)

-- Fifth Place

Edwardsville: 58

Quincy High: 69

Jirehl Brock: 21 pts (career high)

Aaron Shoot: 12 pts (named to All-Tournament Team)

Jeaden Smith: 12 pts

Blue Devils: (11-3), finish 3-1 in tournament



(State Farm Holiday Classic)

-- Third Place

QND: 49

Winnebago: 61

Nick Schwartz: 10 pts

Raiders: (8-4), outscored 43-29 in second half (split four games in Bloomington)



(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)

-- Championship

Abingdon-Avon: 33

West Hancock: 45

Logan Dorethy: 22 pts, 10 rebs (named Tournament MVP)

Drake Hammel: 15 pts

Titans: (15-0)



-- Third Place

Central: 48

Illini Bluffs: 75

Lane Ippensen: 13 pts

Hayden Neisen: 10 rebs



-- Fifth Place

Farmington: 50

Macomb: 42

Carter Fayhee: 15 pts, 8 rebs



-- Semifinals

Illini Bluffs: 49

West Hancock: 69

Logan Dorethy: 26 pts, 13 rebs

Drake Hammel: 17 pts



Central: 26

Abingdon-Avon: 40

Lane Ippensen: 12 pts



-- Fifth Place Play-In

Brown County: 49

Macomb: 51

Ben Higgins: 13 pts

Carter Fayhee: 11 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists

Darian Drake: 24 pts



-- Consolation Semifinals

Canton: 50

Illini West: 47

Jackson Porter: 20 pts

Kennedy Gooding: 15 pts, 12 rebs



(Williamsville Tournament)

-- Fifth Place

Beardstown: 41

Pleasant Plains: 60





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)

Quincy High: 43

Hyde Park: 28

Shelby Nelson: 12 pts



(Moberly Shootout)

Bowling Green: 36

Boonville: 48

Gabi Deters: 11 pts





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

Culver-Stockton: 84

10) Morningside: 102

Mike Johnson: 37 pts

Wildcats: (3-11)



St. Louis Pharmacy: 57

Hannibal-LaGrange: 88

Trevor Ison: 15 pts, 7 rebs

Trojans: (5-6, 5-2)



5) South Suburban: 66

John Wood: 52

Jonny Dahl: 14 pts

Blazers: (8-6)



(WOMEN)

Western Illinois: 100

Fort Wayne: 64

Emily Clemens: 28 pts, 11 assists

Leathernecks: (11-4, 1-0)



Quincy: 52

Missouri Western: 72

Julia Ruzevich: 12 pts

Hawks: (3-8)



St. Louis Pharmacy: 55

Hannibal-LaGrange: 71

Kenna Greenway: 22 pts

Trojans: (1-12, 1-7)



John Wood: 68

12) Kankakee: 56

Madelyn Hyer: 16 pts





**High School Wrestling**



(Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic)

-- QND finished in 7th place as a team

*Top Individuals*

1) Zach Haley (named Tournament MVP)

5) David Finley

5) Jack Deters



-- Illini West finished in 8th place as a team

*Top Individuals*

2) Ty Jackson

3) Michael Lord

3) Santos Castillo

3) Drake Huss

4) Gabe Castillo