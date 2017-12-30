Saturday's Area Scores - December 30

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Collinsville Holiday Classic)
-- Fifth Place
Edwardsville: 58
Quincy High: 69
Jirehl Brock: 21 pts (career high)
Aaron Shoot: 12 pts (named to All-Tournament Team)
Jeaden Smith: 12 pts
Blue Devils: (11-3), finish 3-1 in tournament
(State Farm Holiday Classic)
-- Third Place
QND: 49
Winnebago: 61
Nick Schwartz: 10 pts
Raiders: (8-4), outscored 43-29 in second half (split four games in Bloomington)
(Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament)
-- Championship
Abingdon-Avon: 33
West Hancock: 45
Logan Dorethy: 22 pts, 10 rebs (named Tournament MVP)
Drake Hammel: 15 pts
Titans: (15-0)
-- Third Place
Central: 48
Illini Bluffs: 75
Lane Ippensen: 13 pts
Hayden Neisen: 10 rebs
-- Fifth Place
Farmington: 50
Macomb: 42
Carter Fayhee: 15 pts, 8 rebs
-- Semifinals
Illini Bluffs: 49
West Hancock: 69
Logan Dorethy: 26 pts, 13 rebs
Drake Hammel: 17 pts
Central: 26
Abingdon-Avon: 40
Lane Ippensen: 12 pts
-- Fifth Place Play-In
Brown County: 49
Macomb: 51
Ben Higgins: 13 pts
Carter Fayhee: 11 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Darian Drake: 24 pts
-- Consolation Semifinals
Canton: 50
Illini West: 47
Jackson Porter: 20 pts
Kennedy Gooding: 15 pts, 12 rebs
(Williamsville Tournament)
-- Fifth Place
Beardstown: 41
Pleasant Plains: 60
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational)
Quincy High: 43
Hyde Park: 28
Shelby Nelson: 12 pts
(Moberly Shootout)
Bowling Green: 36
Boonville: 48
Gabi Deters: 11 pts
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 84
10) Morningside: 102
Mike Johnson: 37 pts
Wildcats: (3-11)
St. Louis Pharmacy: 57
Hannibal-LaGrange: 88
Trevor Ison: 15 pts, 7 rebs
Trojans: (5-6, 5-2)
5) South Suburban: 66
John Wood: 52
Jonny Dahl: 14 pts
Blazers: (8-6)
(WOMEN)
Western Illinois: 100
Fort Wayne: 64
Emily Clemens: 28 pts, 11 assists
Leathernecks: (11-4, 1-0)
Quincy: 52
Missouri Western: 72
Julia Ruzevich: 12 pts
Hawks: (3-8)
St. Louis Pharmacy: 55
Hannibal-LaGrange: 71
Kenna Greenway: 22 pts
Trojans: (1-12, 1-7)
John Wood: 68
12) Kankakee: 56
Madelyn Hyer: 16 pts
**High School Wrestling**
(Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic)
-- QND finished in 7th place as a team
*Top Individuals*
1) Zach Haley (named Tournament MVP)
5) David Finley
5) Jack Deters
-- Illini West finished in 8th place as a team
*Top Individuals*
2) Ty Jackson
3) Michael Lord
3) Santos Castillo
3) Drake Huss
4) Gabe Castillo
