Police prepare for drunk drivers on New Year's Eve

Despite the cold temperatures, many people will be out on the roads Sunday to celebrate with family and friends on New Year's Eve.

It's time to ring in the new year, but for many, that means staying at home, off of the roads and away from potential drunk drivers.

"We're not going to stay out long enough for anybody to get drunk or at least watch out for drunk drivers, I hope, anyway," driver Jeannie Thomas said.

The Quincy Police Department said they will have extra crews out on the roads to look for signs of drunk driving.

"We do have our special traffic enforcement details that are continuing until January second, so some of those will be out there tonight," Sgt. Adam Yates said. "Plus the normal officers on patrol that will be keeping their eyes out."

Police said make sure you have a plan to get home safely, but with New Year's Eve being such a big party night, drivers say making those plans can get tricky.

"Well it's tough because you can never really find a DD on a day like today because everyone's trying to celebrate," driver Von Washington said. "But it's really important to make sure that the person that plans to be the DD or say they're going to be the DD is responsible."

Quincy Police said having those plans could be the difference between life and death.

"The problem is, most of them when alcohol is involved, are completely senseless," Yates added. "Had one of the parties involved not been under the influence of alcohol, they probably wouldn't of made the mistake that they made causing the traffic crash."

Drivers said even with the best plans, you can't control the choices another person makes.

"It is a very serious matter, a very dangerous matter," Washington said. "People think they can drive, but it's something everyone needs to be on the look out for, especially a day like today."

Police said if you see something Sunday night, say something. Call 911 if you see drivers on the road who may be under the influence.