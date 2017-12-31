2017 Sports Year in Review

Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team hold up their trophy after winning their 4th.

How do you define a year? For local sports teams they count the wins and losses, the trophies collected or Maybe they count the stories they'll be able to share for a life time.

2017 started off strong for the Tri-States sports team as the Central-Southeastern girls basketball team advanced to the state tournament for the second straight year. This time they had company from the area as Unity made the trip to Redbird area

"I told the girls that every sectional and super sectional game we weren't supposed to win those but we did and they fought to the end," Unity coach Brad Begeman said.

Also, who could forget a Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team that rolled to state championship number four. While trophies were claimed, so too were medals as QND wrestler Zach Haley took second as a 138-pounder

On the diamond Canton and Quincy University made their marks as the Tigers returned to the final four and QU went to the College World Series

From there Canton took center stage dominating on both diamond as the softball team raised a state championship trophy of their own

"It's an experience like no other," Laken Hugenberg said. "We still can't believe it. It still hasn't set in."

As did Bowling Green in Class 2

"This just happen," Gabi Deters exclaimed. "This is going to happen. For once in our lives this is going to happen."

From there volleyball took over with Payson and QND both made a final four appearance. The Indians reigned supreme in the state.

"It's been the time of my life and I wish I could go back and do it again," Josie Stanford said.

2017 also showed the Tri-States sports world just how much of a tight knit community we really are, coming together after the loss of WGEM Sports Center host Josh Houchins

"He was an inspiration," WGEM General Manager Carlos Hernandez said.

As the football season raged on around our loss, Monroe City brought a little light to the darkness by finishing undefeated as Class 1 champions

In southeast Iowa, Holy Trinity continued its dominance by making their 8th straight trip to the state tournament.

Then after 110 years, the Quincy Blue Devils stood alone in the area capturing win number 2,000 in 2017