Movie rental stores busy at the end of the year

Movies in Family Video in Quincy.
Families looking for the right movie to watch.
Asst. Manager Shelby Waid- Johnson checking out customer at the counter.
Action and Comedy are hot genres this time of year.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Movie rental stores were busy Sunday, on the last day of 2017.

Family Video in Quincy said they make hundreds of transactions on New Years Eve and New Year's Day. 

Employees said because the kids are out of school and the weather is so cold, parents are coming up with ways to entertain their children. 

"Oh yeah, I have been running people with big stacks of movies," Assistant Manager Shelby Waid-Johnson said. "Usually six movies at a time and one for everyone in the family. It definitely is the busiest time of year for us." 

Waid-Johnson said this was one of the busiest weeks in recent years.

Action and Comedy movies have been the most popular in the store. 

