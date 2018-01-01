One dead in Elkton Hotel fire

One person has died and four others were taken to the hospital in Quincy Monday after an early morning fire on Elkton Hotel's fourth floor.

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning said the fire started at 1:36 a.m.

Residents had to be evacuated from the building into freezing cold temperatures where they were cared for by the Red Cross.

There was significant fire damage to the affected room, smoke damage throughout the building and water damage to several floors.

One person was rescued with an external ladder, according to Henning.

Chief Henning said extreme cold weather complicated efforts to battle the blaze.

"We've got two trucks froze up right now," Henning said. "We're in the process of trying to get them back to the station so that they can thaw out. It's just bitterly cold out here and it makes it very difficult to do a firefighting operation."

Fire officials said an investigation is underway, but no cause has been determined.

The Quincy Police Crime Scene Unit truck could be seen outside the hotel for several hours after the fire.