One dead in Elkton Hotel fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

One dead in Elkton Hotel fire

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Elkton Hotel Elkton Hotel
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

One person has died and four others were taken to the hospital in Quincy Monday after an early morning fire on Elkton Hotel's fourth floor.

Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning said the fire started at 1:36 a.m.

Residents had to be evacuated from the building into freezing cold temperatures where they were cared for by the Red Cross. 

There was significant fire damage to the affected room, smoke damage throughout the building and water damage to several floors.

One person was rescued with an external ladder, according to Henning.

Chief Henning said extreme cold weather complicated efforts to battle the blaze.

"We've got two trucks froze up right now," Henning said. "We're in the process of trying to get them back to the station so that they can thaw out. It's just bitterly cold out here and it makes it very difficult to do a firefighting operation."

Fire officials said an investigation is underway, but no cause has been determined.

The Quincy Police Crime Scene Unit truck could be seen outside the hotel for several hours after the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.