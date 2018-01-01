Authorities investigating death in La Harpe

Crime scene tape surrounded a home at the corner of Conch Drive and Terre Haute Road in La Harpe, Illinois, Monday morning.

"District 14 officers and Investigations are on scene." Illinois State Police Lieutenant Brian Gorsuch said when asked if ISP responded to a shooting in La Harpe. Gorsuch said the Hancock County State's Attorney would be releasing more information on the investigation.

"I can confirm there is a death investigation." Hancock County Coroner Kendall Beals said. Beals wouldn't comment on the investigation beyond that.

Several police vehicles were parked outside of the home Monday afternoon, and investigators were seen walking around the house. Cars were also being towed from the scene. Authorities said they were part of the investigation.