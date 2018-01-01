Crews respond to Hannibal house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Hannibal Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to 1900 Hope Street around 1:30 p.m.

Chief Sean Hampton said when firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of the house.

Hampton said the first fire hydrant they tried to use was frozen. He said they sent a truck down the street to another hydrant to get water.

The fire was knocked down quickly, Hampton said. He said nobody was home at the time of the fire and investigators had trouble finding the homeowners after the fire.

Hampton said most of the fire damage was in the kitchen but the home wasn't a total loss and the residents will later be able to continue living there.