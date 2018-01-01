Elkton residents temporarily homeless after fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Hannibal Monday afternoon.More >>
Crime scene tape surrounded a home at the corner of Conch Drive and Terre Haute Road in La Harpe, Illinois Monday morning.More >>
The city of Bluffs, Illinois, is under a boil order, according to the mayor.More >>
Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Business 61, just south of Palmyra, Missouri early Monday morning.More >>
More than 200 laws take effect starting January 1st in Illinois and some of the new laws are expected help in the fight against drugs.More >>
Movie rental stores were busy Sunday, on the last day of 2017.More >>
Despite the cold temperatures, many people will be out on the roads Sunday to celebrate with family and friends on New Year's Eve.More >>
A fire destroyed a home in rural Adams County Sunday morning according to Tri-Township Fire officials. Firefighters said they arrived at 1069 County Road 1453 East around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
Police arrested a Quincy man after running away from the scene of a crime Friday evening.More >>
