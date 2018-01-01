Firefighters battle bitter cold during fires - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Firefighters battle bitter cold during fires

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Firefighters in the cold during a fire Firefighters in the cold during a fire
Firefighters monitoring hoses during a fire Firefighters monitoring hoses during a fire
Quincy firetruck Quincy firetruck
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Firefighters said part of the challenging fighting the Hotel Elkton fire overnight are the bitterly cold temperatures.

Firefighters said extra crews were called in to assist because of the weather. Assistant chief James Pioch said the cold is hard on firefighters and equipment. 
He said two trucks were sent back to the station to thaw out and a city salt truck came in during the fire to keep ice off the roads. 

Pioch said in these temperatures, hoses can freeze in a matter of minutes.

"Once you are using that water, as long as you're keeping that water flowing, you're going to have liquid water, but once you shut that off you could have ice," Pioch said. "Which is why at a fire, when we do finish fighting a fire we'll leave the nozzle cracked hanging out a window just to keep the water flowing and to keep it from freezing up." 

The fire department went to a third alarm to bring in back up crews to help with rescue operations and assist in managing extra equipment because of the cold weather.

