Plumbers and firefighters impacted by extreme cold

Hannibal firefighters dealt with a frozen hydrant while battling a house fire Monday in the 1900 block of Hope Street.

Bitterly cold temperatures are keeping area plumbers busy and causing headaches for emergency crews.

With temperatures in the area barely reaching the single digits, local plumbers are getting calls of pipes freezing.

"If your pipes have frozen or are frozen coming into a warm spell, be prepared to know that something could break," David Keck, owner of Keck Plumbing said.

David Keck said a big factor is the type of piping and how extensive the freeze is. He says it's important every homeowner know where the water shut off valve is.

"If you don't know where to shut that off, you could potentially cause more damage if you don't have a way of isolating it and shutting it down," Keck explained.

Plumbers weren't the only ones facing the impact of the extreme cold. Hannibal firefighters says when they were called to a fire at 1900 Hope St. Monday afternoon, they immediately faced obstacles.

"We had a hydrant right in front of this structure we were going to try and use," Chief Sean Hampton said. "It was frozen up. So we had to have another truck catch one up the street and bring it to us."

Hampton said a constant battle with the elements can cause a small fire to give crews trouble.

"If that water freezes up on you, the truck or the supply hose, the fire can get away from you pretty quick if you don't have the water to put it out," Hampton explained.

Crews are still looking into what caused the fire, but sent a warning to residents during these bitterly cold temperatures.

"Be mindful of what you're using to thaw out pipes and keep their homes warm this time of the year," Hampton added.

Hampton says they aren't sure if any other hydrants are frozen around the city and won't know until they actually use them.