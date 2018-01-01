Monday's Area Scores - January 1

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Highland Tournament)
Kirksville: 44
Highland: 65
Haley Meyer: 16 pts
Becca Scott/Kaitlin Benson: 12 pts each
Cougars: (8-0)
Knox County: 72
Palmyra: 65
*Final/Triple Overtime*
Savannah Mauck: 19 pts
Robby Meyers: 18 pts
-- Highland vs. Knox County (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)
Canton: 34
Clark County: 60
Carissa Bevans: 19 pts
Olivia Jarvis: 11 pts
-- Clark County vs. Bowling Green (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
-- Canton vs. Bowling Green (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.)
(Clopton Tournament)
Winfield: 28
Monroe City: 80
Jada Summers/Emilie Okenfuss: 18 pts each
Louisiana: 44
Silex: 49
-- Monroe City vs. Silex (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)
Wright City: 21
Clopton: 90
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Highland Tournament)
Bowling Green: 34
Clark County: 61
Chandler Bevans: 19 pts
Kaleo Dade: 12 pts
-- Clark County vs. Kirksville (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)
-- Bowling Green vs. Kirksville (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.