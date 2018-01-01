Monday's Area Scores - January 1 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - January 1

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jessie Anderson and Knox County knocked off Palmyra in triple OT to advance to the Highland Tournament semifinals. Jessie Anderson and Knox County knocked off Palmyra in triple OT to advance to the Highland Tournament semifinals.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(Highland Tournament)
Kirksville: 44
Highland: 65
Haley Meyer: 16 pts
Becca Scott/Kaitlin Benson: 12 pts each
Cougars: (8-0)

Knox County: 72
Palmyra: 65
*Final/Triple Overtime*
Savannah Mauck: 19 pts
Robby Meyers: 18 pts
-- Highland vs. Knox County (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)

Canton: 34
Clark County: 60
Carissa Bevans: 19 pts
Olivia Jarvis: 11 pts
-- Clark County vs. Bowling Green (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
-- Canton vs. Bowling Green (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.)

(Clopton Tournament)
Winfield: 28
Monroe City: 80
Jada Summers/Emilie Okenfuss: 18 pts each

Louisiana: 44
Silex: 49
-- Monroe City vs. Silex (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)

Wright City: 21
Clopton: 90


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(Highland Tournament)
Bowling Green: 34
Clark County: 61
Chandler Bevans: 19 pts
Kaleo Dade: 12 pts
-- Clark County vs. Kirksville (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)
-- Bowling Green vs. Kirksville (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.