Monday's Area Scores - January 1

Jessie Anderson and Knox County knocked off Palmyra in triple OT to advance to the Highland Tournament semifinals.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(Highland Tournament)

Kirksville: 44

Highland: 65

Haley Meyer: 16 pts

Becca Scott/Kaitlin Benson: 12 pts each

Cougars: (8-0)



Knox County: 72

Palmyra: 65

*Final/Triple Overtime*

Savannah Mauck: 19 pts

Robby Meyers: 18 pts

-- Highland vs. Knox County (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)



Canton: 34

Clark County: 60

Carissa Bevans: 19 pts

Olivia Jarvis: 11 pts

-- Clark County vs. Bowling Green (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)

-- Canton vs. Bowling Green (Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.)



(Clopton Tournament)

Winfield: 28

Monroe City: 80

Jada Summers/Emilie Okenfuss: 18 pts each



Louisiana: 44

Silex: 49

-- Monroe City vs. Silex (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.)



Wright City: 21

Clopton: 90





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Highland Tournament)

Bowling Green: 34

Clark County: 61

Chandler Bevans: 19 pts

Kaleo Dade: 12 pts

-- Clark County vs. Kirksville (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

-- Bowling Green vs. Kirksville (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)