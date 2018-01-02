Crews battle Hannibal house fire

Hannibal fire crews responded to a house fire at 608 North Hawkins Street Monday night.

Firefighters responded around 10:15 p.m. where fire and smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

The homeowner said he was at work at Hannibal's General Mills plant at the time and his wife was home. The homeowner said she was able to get their three children and three pets safely out of the house. He was glad the fire didn't happen later in the night when everyone in the home would likely be sleeping.

Firefighters said they were still looking into a cause for the fire, but said the home had significant damage. Part of the roof collapsed into the home before crews could finally get inside to tackle any hot spots.

The homeowner says a neighbor offered the family a rental property free of charge until the family could get back on their feet.