Fatality statistics suggest Iowa roads were safer last year - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fatality statistics suggest Iowa roads were safer last year

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - State statistics on traffic-related deaths suggest Iowa roads were safer last year than in 2016.

Iowa Department of Transportation figures show that 329 people died in traffic-related incidents in 2017, as of Dec. 29. The 2016 figure: 398.

The drop in traffic deaths follows a jump in 2016 from 315 fatalities in 2015.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig told The Des Moines Register that a new state law that cracked down on texting while driving may have helped avert deadly collisions in 2017.

Ludwig also said the lack of snowfall last year - except for heavy snow and winds Thursday and Friday - may have helped lower the fatality figure.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.