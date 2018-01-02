UPDATE: La Harpe shooting suspect appears in court

Authorities reported Tuesday that a 19-year-old La Harpe, Illinois, woman died in a recent shooting.

In a news release, Hancock County State's Attorney Jason Pohren identified the victim as Madison Finch.

Crime scene tape surrounded a home at the corner of Conch Drive and Terre Haute Road in La Harpe, Illinois, Monday morning. Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said they were called to the home at 1:30 a.m.

Pohren stated the sheriff's office and Illinois State Police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect in connection with the shooting. He made his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon and was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

During the court appearance, the prosecution stated the incident happened at a party. They stated the suspect brought a 22-caliber gun to the party and shot Finch once in the back of the head.

The prosecution said the suspect ran away after the shooting. Court documents show the suspect was taken into custody Monday at 3:27 p.m.

It was also revealed that the suspect was initially held in the Adams County Jail, but he will be placed in the Hancock County Jail.

Bail was denied during the hearing. The suspect did not have an attorney, but he was appointed a public defender Tuesday.

