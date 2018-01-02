Cold weather causing St. Louis-area water main breaks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bitter cold weather is causing water main breaks throughout the St. Louis region.

Missouri American Water reports that more than 40 breaks have been reported in St. Louis County alone since frigid weather descended on the area more than a week ago. One neighborhood in the Fenton area was covered in ice after a break.

Missouri American Water says crews are working double shifts to respond to the breaks caused by the combination of extreme cold weather and aging infrastructure. The utility is urging patience.

The forecast doesn't offer much relief. The cold weather is expected to continue throughout this week. Temperatures may not reach the freezing mark until Sunday.

