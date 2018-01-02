Chicago, Rockford see coldest New Year's Day on record

CHICAGO (AP) - The National Weather Service says Monday was the coldest New Year's Day on record in Chicago with a high of 1 degree and Rockford with a high of -1 degree.

The bitter cold continued Tuesday as the weather service issued wind chill warnings for northwestern and central Illinois. Wind chill advisories were set for the Chicago area and parts of central and southern Illinois.

Forecasters in the Chicago area predicted wind chills between -35 and -20 degrees. They warned of frost bite and hypothermia risks and urged residents to take precautions, including dressing in layers, wearing a hat and gloves, covering exposed skin and bringing pets indoors.

The temperature in Lincoln in central Illinois was 1 with a wind chill of -17 on Tuesday morning.

