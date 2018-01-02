Restaurant brings Shakespeare's Pizza to Hannibal

Pizza lovers in Hannibal are in for a special treat with a popular option now available.

Mark Twain Brewing Co. is now offering Shakespeare's Pizza. Shakespeare's is known for their unique choice of ingredients and has become popular in Columbia, Missouri, especially among Mizzou students.

The hope is it'll be just as popular in Hannibal now that the brewing company added it to its menu.

"We are an independent, local business ourself, and we love partnering with other independents," director of operations Jason Gregory said. "And so, to get that partnership with Shakespeare's, it was just a no brainer for us. Again, the quality standards and the taste is fantastic and we're just excited that everything worked out."

As a local brand, Mark Twain Brewing wanted to partner with another successful independent brand and offer a late night food option for Hannibal.

The brewery will offer Shakespeare's Pizza until closing time on the weekends and offer it to go.