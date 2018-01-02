Mayor to announce committee promoting vets' home

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore is expected to announce a steering committee to promote the Illinois Veterans' Home following Legionnaires' disease-related deaths.

In a news release, the city stated Moore will hold a news conference at city hall Thursday at 9 a.m.

The announcement will come before a legislative hearing regarding the Legionnaires' disease cases scheduled for next week in Chicago. Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton called for a full legislative audit to address the issue.

"The press conference will go over the formation of the bi-partisan committee, attempts to educate Illinois legislators on the investments made inside the Veterans Home and their ongoing efforts to demonstrate how the Veterans Home is a premier facility that provides care for those who deserve it most: Our veterans," the release stated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported five residents at the vets' home and one employee have tested positive for Legionnaires' disease in 2017. They said three cases were reported earlier this year with two more in October and one in November.

Officials said one of the residents infected this year died.

The cases this year come after an outbreak in 2015 that led to 12 deaths and four more cases in 2016.

Several families are now suing the state over Legionnaires' disease-related deaths. You can read about the lawsuits here.

