Car overturns on Quincy's Maine Street

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A driver escaped injury during a crash Tuesday afternoon in Quincy.

The crash happened on Maine Street, between 16th and 18th streets, just after 3 p.m.

A Quincy police officer at the scene said the driver of the car was tired and driving in the westbound lane on their way home from work when they drifted into the other lane and struck a tree. The car ended up on its top on the south side of Maine Street.

The EMT said the driver refused medical treatment. 

The QPD officer said the driver was cited for improper lane usage.

Maine Street was blocked for a short time to allow crews to remove the wreckage.

