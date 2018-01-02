Fire breaks out in Shelbyville home

Fire crews at the scene of the fire.

Fire broke out in a Shelbyville, Missouri, home Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the home, located at 702 E. Monroe St., at around 3 p.m. Fire officials said someone in the home called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the back of the residence.

Shelbina Fire Chief Mike Geisendorfer said there was heavy smoke and flames showing when they arrived.

"Upon arrival, we were able to make contact with the resident and made sure everyone was out of the house," Geisendorfer said. "Then we started operations to get (the fire) out."

The home had heavy fire damage.

No one was injured.

Shelbina Fire was called in to assist with the fire.

Geisendorfer said it appeared the fire was caused when the residents were thawing pipes with a space heater. He thought that might have overloaded the electrical circuit.