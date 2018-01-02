Cold weather affecting new elementary school projects - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Cold weather affecting new elementary school projects

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Exterior projects are on hold until the ground thaws off. Exterior projects are on hold until the ground thaws off.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The extreme cold is putting a freeze on some projects at the new elementary school buildings in Quincy.

Board Vice President Mike Troup said on Wednesday that all exterior projects at the new schools are on hold.

He said there's a temporary heating system inside both the 48th Street and the the North 12th Street sites, which means workers can keep going on inside projects.

"You're going to have people still doing dry wall, painting, electrical." Troup said. "Any of the other work that is required is going to be ongoing."

Troup said the exterior projects are expected to resume once the ground thaws out, which he said should hopefully happen around late February or March.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.