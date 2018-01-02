Cold weather affecting new elementary school projects

Exterior projects are on hold until the ground thaws off.

The extreme cold is putting a freeze on some projects at the new elementary school buildings in Quincy.

Board Vice President Mike Troup said on Wednesday that all exterior projects at the new schools are on hold.

He said there's a temporary heating system inside both the 48th Street and the the North 12th Street sites, which means workers can keep going on inside projects.

"You're going to have people still doing dry wall, painting, electrical." Troup said. "Any of the other work that is required is going to be ongoing."

Troup said the exterior projects are expected to resume once the ground thaws out, which he said should hopefully happen around late February or March.