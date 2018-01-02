Keokuk city leaders sworn into office

New city leaders and council members were introduced for their first day on the job Tuesday in Keokuk.

Tom Richardson steps in as mayor after former Mayor Tom Marion swore Richardson in council chambers.

Richardson then welcomed the council members to office and got to work.

He said job creation, blight, and economic development are some of the things that Keokuk has improved on in the last few years.

"It is very exciting because we have some young people and seasoned veterans here and we have young people coming in," Richardson said. "I like the mix of the council and I like everyone's attitude about making things happen and it's an exciting time for Keokuk."

The first meeting for this new city council is Thursday with the workshop starting at 5:30 p.m.