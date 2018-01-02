QND accepts invite to discuss potential private school football conference

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- It's a story line that continues to follow a few Tri-State football programs in search of a new place to call home, most notably the three members of the West Central Conference including Quincy Notre Dame.



In the latest effort to try and find conference affiliation QND has accepted an invitation to participate in an exploratory meeting later this month in St. Louis to discuss an all-private school football conference, featuring schools from Illinois and Missouri.



The Raiders are one of a handful of Illinois schools to receive an invite, a list that WGEM has learned also includes Sacred Heart-Griffin, Breese Mater Dei, and Belleville Althoff.



QND has also been linked to a potential Western Big Six expansion.