Cold shuts down some Quincy garbage trucks

Extreme cold caused some headaches for Quincy crews picking up garbage Tuesday morning.

Three garbage trucks would not start because of diesel fuel gelling up. Crews had to use pickup trucks and other city trucks to try and make up for lost time. Workers say they put fuel additives into the diesel fuel to prevent this from happening again with future garbage collection.

They also moved some of the trucks inside, out of the cold.

"The last couple of years we've been spoiled not having this really cold weather," Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said. "We prepare for the really cold days, but unfortunately things just don't run the same when it's this cold."

Workers remind residents to be patient with them during the cold as they may be running behind during pickup days.