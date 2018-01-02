Jet service causing more overtime pay for Quincy firefighters

Quincy is shelling out more taxpayer dollars for firefighter overtime at the city's airport.

The federal government mandates fire protection coverage for jet service, but the chief says the problem is with changing flight times. Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning says the department set overtime costs originally based on firefighters needing to be at the airport at 8 a.m.

That time changed. It's now earlier causing problems with firefighters getting on and off work. The department had to move overtime options around to accommodate the changes.

This means an additional $6,500 for this fiscal year and another $15,000 for next year's budget.

"We know it's going to be a moving target as they try to figure out what the market's going to be in Quincy and what they can do to get into the gate at times in O'Hare and those types of things," Henning said. "As long as they're communicating with us and letting us know what's going on, we can make it happen."

The additional funding will come out of the airport's budget.

There is good news. City administrator Skip Bright says passengers flying out of Quincy are up since new jet service began. He says the city is on pace to get a $1-million grant from the federal government for airport improvements.