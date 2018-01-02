Dogs bring cheer to nursing home

Residents at Good Samaritan home in Quincy enjoyed some special guests Tuesday.

Sue and Bob Mitchell regularly bring their Newfoundland dogs to visit residents at the home. Sue said it is her mission to share her pets with others because nursing home residents aren't able to have pets and miss the interaction with animals, and this is a way they can give back to the community.

"God has given us these dogs and it's a gift. So, we share the gift. What they do is make people smile. We've seen practically miracles they've brought with people."

