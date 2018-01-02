New officer joins Quincy Police Department - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New officer joins Quincy Police Department

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department swore in its newest member.

Chief Rob Copley swore in Thomas Damon as the newest officer to the police department. Damon graduated from John Wood Community College and currently serves in the Army National Guard.

