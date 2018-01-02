New Convention and Visitors Bureau enters design phase

Once the design is complete, they will need to finalize it and then put the design up for bid.

The new location of the building will be off Interstate 72 and 79.

Plans for a new Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau are now in the design phase

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, $58,000 was awarded to the visitors center to pay the design company to come up with a proposal for the new building.

The new center will be located off Interstate 72 and State Highway 79, north of the parking lot next to the Aquatic Center.

"We needed some signage and since it is an interstate we had to work through all the criteria to get approved," said Gail Bryant, director of the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We have been approved with the Missouri Division of Tourism as a Missouri affiliate welcome center. We will be able to have the signage that sits right on the interstate."

Bryant says once the design is complete, they will need to finalize it and then put the design up for bid. That's expected in the next couple of months.