Hannibal City Council discusses meth production - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal City Council discusses meth production

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Hannibal Mayor James Hark at Tuesday night's city council meeting. Hannibal Mayor James Hark at Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Officials bust a meth lab found inside a home. Officials bust a meth lab found inside a home.
Ingredients commonly used to make meth. Ingredients commonly used to make meth.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal City Council adopted an amended ordinance Tuesday night aimed at protecting tenants in rental properties who may be unknowingly living in a former meth house. 

The ordinance prevents someone from making meth in a property, moving out and then a family unknowingly moving in afterward.

Hannibal Mayor James Hark says if law enforcement find a meth manufacturing operation inside a residence, building inspectors will go in and deem it unsafe. They will then prevent anyone from living in that residence until it's tested and cleaned up. 

"This also protects citizens who move into our community." said Mayor Hark. "They know there is a layer of protection. If law enforcement has been to a house we do look for those types of conditions."

Prior to this, a home was condemned if meth was made or used inside a home. Now, the ordinance just applies if meth was manufactured. 

Mayor Hark says this new ordinance is conforming with case law that specifically dictates how they are supposed to handle these types of situations. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.