Hannibal City Council discusses meth production

Hannibal City Council adopted an amended ordinance Tuesday night aimed at protecting tenants in rental properties who may be unknowingly living in a former meth house.

The ordinance prevents someone from making meth in a property, moving out and then a family unknowingly moving in afterward.

Hannibal Mayor James Hark says if law enforcement find a meth manufacturing operation inside a residence, building inspectors will go in and deem it unsafe. They will then prevent anyone from living in that residence until it's tested and cleaned up.

"This also protects citizens who move into our community." said Mayor Hark. "They know there is a layer of protection. If law enforcement has been to a house we do look for those types of conditions."

Prior to this, a home was condemned if meth was made or used inside a home. Now, the ordinance just applies if meth was manufactured.

Mayor Hark says this new ordinance is conforming with case law that specifically dictates how they are supposed to handle these types of situations.