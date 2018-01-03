Tuesday Sports Extra - January 2

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Pleasant Hill: 31
7) West Central: 62
Cole Howard: 16 pts
Cougars: (16-0)
Brown County: 48
Greenfield: 35
Illini West: 44
Biggsville WC: 48
Kennedy Gooding: 16 pts
North Fulton: 28
Beardstown: 57
(IHSAA)
Fort Madison: 76
Washington: 49
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 15 pts, 18 rebs
Central Lee: 55
Van Buren: 53
(MSHSAA)
*Warrenton Winter Classic*
Hannibal: 45
Wentzville Liberty: 54
Dezi Jones: 22 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 10 pts
*Highland Tournament*
-- Quarterfinals
Highland: 35
Palmyra: 60
Peyton Plunkett: 24 pts
Michael Shepherd: 17 pts
Knox County: 33
Canton: 69
LaVion Wilson: 13 pts
Hayden Miller: 14 pts
- Palmyra vs. Canton (Thursday, 6 p.m.)
-- Pool Play
Bowling Green: 47
Kirksville: 54
Corey Bell/Kaleo Dade: 12 pts each
*Clopton Tournament*
Warrenton JV: 50
Monroe City: 63
CE Talton: 22 pts
Kaelin Kendrick-O'Bryan: 12pts
- Panthers: advance to Thursday's semifinals (5:30 p.m.)
Silex: 29
Louisiana: 51
Wellsville: 56
Clopton: 47
- Louisiana vs. Wellsville (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Non-Tournament*
Novinger: 29
North Shelby: 31
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IGHSAU)
14) Central Lee: 62
Van Buren: 44
MacKenzie Northup: 20 pts
Mya Merschman: 16 pts
Holy Trinity: 73
New London: 32
Brett Schneider: 37 pts (single game program record)
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 41
Wentzville Liberty: 45
Keri Bareis: 11 pts
Novinger: 36
North Shelby: 40
*Highland Tournament*
-- Pool Play
Canton: 36
Bowling Green: 51
KateLynn Charlton: 20 pts
Gabi Deters: 11 pts, 6 assists, 6 steals
Olivia Jarvis: 11 pts
(IHSA)
Beardstown: 34
West Central: 54
**High School Wrestling**
-- QND Triangular (with QHS and Pittsfield)
QHS: 37
QND: 33
106 - Blake Peters QHS (P) Catherine Steinkamp 2:50
113 - Hunter Carter QHS (P) Zain Stephens 1:26
120 - Zach Finley QND (D) Ethan Sibbing 4 - 3 OT
126 - Zach Arnold QND (FF)
132 - Caleb Hoffman QND (FF)
138 - Mathew Peters QHS (FF)
145 - Zach Haley QND (D) Thomas Culp 7 - 3
152 - Kaleb Vahle QHS (D) John Finley 7 - 2
160 - Sam Schlegl (D) Neil Kozlowski 3 - 2
170 - Hunter Yohn QHS (FF)
182 - Jack Deters QND (Pin) Logan Cain
195 - Blake Poling QHS (D) Aaron Hea 7 - 3
220 - Tyler Bertram QND (pin) Avery Bodi 2:49
285 - AJ Miller QHS (FF)
Pittsfield: 30
QND: 42
106 - Catherine Steinkamp QND (FF)
113 - Zain Stephens QND (FF)
120 - Noah Booth (Pits) Pin Zach Finley :58 seconds
126 - Kaleb Harris (Pits) Pin Zach Arnold 1:09
132 -Double FF
138 - Logan Howland (Pits) Fall 1:59 Caleb Hoffman
145 - Zach Haley (FF)
152 - John Finley (FF)
160 - Sam Schlegl QND (FF)
170 - Jack Deters QND pin Blaine Dell
182 - Double FF
195 - Elliot Fox (Pits) Pin Aaron Hea 1:27
220 - Nate Hoover (Pits) Pin Tyler Bertram 2:46
285 - Sam Hea QND (FF)
-- Hannibal goes 1-2 at Moberly Quad (defeats Marshall but falls to Kirksville and Moberly)
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 30
Harris Stowe: 60
Emma Anderson: 10 pts
Trojans: (1-13, 1-8)
(MEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 68
Harris Stowe: 70
Tim Pace: 12 pts
Lincoln Elbe: 11 pts
Trojans: (5-7, 5-3)
