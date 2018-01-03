Tuesday Sports Extra - January 2

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Pleasant Hill: 31

7) West Central: 62

Cole Howard: 16 pts

Cougars: (16-0)



Brown County: 48

Greenfield: 35



Illini West: 44

Biggsville WC: 48

Kennedy Gooding: 16 pts



North Fulton: 28

Beardstown: 57



(IHSAA)

Fort Madison: 76

Washington: 49

Treavor James-Kokjohn: 15 pts, 18 rebs



Central Lee: 55

Van Buren: 53



(MSHSAA)

*Warrenton Winter Classic*

Hannibal: 45

Wentzville Liberty: 54

Dezi Jones: 22 pts

Wyatt Waelder: 10 pts



*Highland Tournament*

-- Quarterfinals

Highland: 35

Palmyra: 60

Peyton Plunkett: 24 pts

Michael Shepherd: 17 pts



Knox County: 33

Canton: 69

LaVion Wilson: 13 pts

Hayden Miller: 14 pts

- Palmyra vs. Canton (Thursday, 6 p.m.)



-- Pool Play

Bowling Green: 47

Kirksville: 54

Corey Bell/Kaleo Dade: 12 pts each



*Clopton Tournament*

Warrenton JV: 50

Monroe City: 63

CE Talton: 22 pts

Kaelin Kendrick-O'Bryan: 12pts

- Panthers: advance to Thursday's semifinals (5:30 p.m.)



Silex: 29

Louisiana: 51



Wellsville: 56

Clopton: 47

- Louisiana vs. Wellsville (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Non-Tournament*

Novinger: 29

North Shelby: 31





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IGHSAU)

14) Central Lee: 62

Van Buren: 44

MacKenzie Northup: 20 pts

Mya Merschman: 16 pts



Holy Trinity: 73

New London: 32

Brett Schneider: 37 pts (single game program record)



(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 41

Wentzville Liberty: 45

Keri Bareis: 11 pts



Novinger: 36

North Shelby: 40



*Highland Tournament*

-- Pool Play

Canton: 36

Bowling Green: 51

KateLynn Charlton: 20 pts

Gabi Deters: 11 pts, 6 assists, 6 steals

Olivia Jarvis: 11 pts



(IHSA)

Beardstown: 34

West Central: 54





**High School Wrestling**



-- QND Triangular (with QHS and Pittsfield)

QHS: 37

QND: 33

106 - Blake Peters QHS (P) Catherine Steinkamp 2:50

113 - Hunter Carter QHS (P) Zain Stephens 1:26

120 - Zach Finley QND (D) Ethan Sibbing 4 - 3 OT

126 - Zach Arnold QND (FF)

132 - Caleb Hoffman QND (FF)

138 - Mathew Peters QHS (FF)

145 - Zach Haley QND (D) Thomas Culp 7 - 3

152 - Kaleb Vahle QHS (D) John Finley 7 - 2

160 - Sam Schlegl (D) Neil Kozlowski 3 - 2

170 - Hunter Yohn QHS (FF)

182 - Jack Deters QND (Pin) Logan Cain

195 - Blake Poling QHS (D) Aaron Hea 7 - 3

220 - Tyler Bertram QND (pin) Avery Bodi 2:49

285 - AJ Miller QHS (FF)



Pittsfield: 30

QND: 42

106 - Catherine Steinkamp QND (FF)

113 - Zain Stephens QND (FF)

120 - Noah Booth (Pits) Pin Zach Finley :58 seconds

126 - Kaleb Harris (Pits) Pin Zach Arnold 1:09

132 -Double FF

138 - Logan Howland (Pits) Fall 1:59 Caleb Hoffman

145 - Zach Haley (FF)

152 - John Finley (FF)

160 - Sam Schlegl QND (FF)

170 - Jack Deters QND pin Blaine Dell

182 - Double FF

195 - Elliot Fox (Pits) Pin Aaron Hea 1:27

220 - Nate Hoover (Pits) Pin Tyler Bertram 2:46

285 - Sam Hea QND (FF)



-- Hannibal goes 1-2 at Moberly Quad (defeats Marshall but falls to Kirksville and Moberly)





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 30

Harris Stowe: 60

Emma Anderson: 10 pts

Trojans: (1-13, 1-8)



(MEN)

Hannibal-LaGrange: 68

Harris Stowe: 70

Tim Pace: 12 pts

Lincoln Elbe: 11 pts

Trojans: (5-7, 5-3)