School offers grief counseling following shooting death

Illini West Superintendent Kim Schilson said the school is offering help to staff and students struggling to deal with the shooting death of a 2017 graduate.

Schilson said Maddie Finch graduated from Illini West High School last spring. She said the school brought in resources to help students and staff.

"We have counselors, social workers and school psychiatrists here today (Wednesday) and they'll be back again Monday," Schilson said. "We also had some clergy in."

She said students could leave class at any time if they wished to speak to a professional.

Authorities reported Finch was shot and killed at a party New Year's Day in LaHarpe. A juvenile was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death.

"It's a tragic situation," Schilson said.

