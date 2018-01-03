Hannibal teen sentenced in gun case

Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence, according to court records.More >>
A Hannibal teen accused of providing at least one of the guns used in a 2016 shooting received a suspended prison sentence Wednesday, according to the prosecutor.More >>
Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported a local teacher's aid accused of inappropriate contact with a student pleaded guilty and was sent to prison.More >>
Authorities reported Tuesday that a 19-year-old La Harpe, Illinois, woman died in a recent shooting.More >>
A driver escaped injury during a crash Tuesday afternoon in Quincy.More >>
Authorities reported two northeast Missouri residents were arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges.More >>
A Peoria, Illinois, man was injured in a crash Thursday night, according to police.More >>
A woman was injured early Friday morning when her SUV was hit by a train in Lewis County, Missouri, according to the crash report.More >>
Authorities said a Bushnell, Illinois, man was arrested recently on multiple drug charges.More >>
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported a man wanted after fleeing police turned himself in Tuesday night.More >>
