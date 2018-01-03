Lead found in St. Peter School drinking water

Parents of students at St. Peter School in Quincy were notified last week that lead was found in the drinking water at the school.

In an email sent to parents Wednesday afternoon, principal Cindy Venvertloh stated Klingner & Associates performed lead drinking water testing for the school on Dec. 20 of last year because of an Illinois law that required all elementary schools to test all sources of potable water for lead.

Venvertloh stated the results of the testing indicated seven potable water sources in the school building contained a concentration of lead greater than five parts per billion (ppb). Those seven sources include:

The faucet from the sink in the gym kitchen.

The drinking fountain in 4-year-old pre-school room in the west building.

The faucet from the sink in the 4-year-old pre-school room in the west building.

The tall drinking fountain on the south end of the cafeteria.

The short drinking fountain on the south end of the cafeteria.

The pot filler faucet in the kitchen.

The faucet from the sink on the south end of the kitchen.

"Steps to mitigate the source are currently being taken, including the development of an effective written water quality management plan," stated Venvertloh. "The seven potable water sources that had a concentration of lead greater than 5 parts per billion have been temporarily taken out of service until the water quality management plan is completed."

Venvertloh added that as a precautionary measure they have decided to test Seton Hall as well as the fountains in the church. She stated the testing would take place next week.

WGEM reached out to Venvertloh, but she declined to comment.

RELATED: "QPS discovers lead in water"