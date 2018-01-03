Three area boys basketball teams highlight latest AP state ranki - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Three area boys basketball teams highlight latest AP state rankings

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press
   
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                                  W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Simeon  (10)                                11-2    100    1     
  2.  Curie                                            10-2    89      3     
  3.  Belleville  West                        12-1    74      4     
  4.  Whitney  Young                            13-3    57      2     
  5.  Niles  North                                13-0    52      8     
  6.  Danville                                      11-2    47      6     
  7.  Normal  West                                10-2    41      NR   
  8.  Oak  Park  River  Forest            9-2      32      5     
  9.  Bloomington                                11-3    14      7     
10.  Normal  Community                      12-2    13      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Fenwick 11. Moline 7. Bolingbrook 4. Rockford Jefferson 4. Lincoln Park 2. Naperville North 2. Quincy 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                                                  W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morgan  Park  (9)                                                        10-5      98      1     
  2.  Marian  Catholic  (Chicago  Heights)  (1)            10-2      83      4     
  3.  Springfield  Lanphier                                              11-1      82      3     
  4.  Hillcrest                                                                    11-4      60      6     
  5.  DePaul  College  Prep                                                11-3      52      2     
  6.  Springfield  Southeast                                            10-2      42      NR   
  7.  Alton  Marquette                                                        13-0      39      9     
  8.  St.  Rita                                                                      9-7        36      7     
  9.  North  Lawndale                                                          11-2      30      NR   
10.  Centralia                                                                    9-2        19      8     
   Others receiving votes: Kankakee 15. Champaign Central 14. Morton 10. East St. Louis 8. Murphysboro 6. Carbondale 3. Richwoods 2. Marion 2. Galesburg 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                            W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Orr  (13)                                                11-2    130    1     
  2.  Pinckneyville                                      13-1    105    2     
  3.  Winnebago                                              11-1    60      4     
(tie) Hamilton  (West  Hancock)                15-0    60      NR   
  5.  Williamsville                                      10-0    52      9     
  6.  Teutopolis                                            9-1      50      5     
  7.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley              13-1    46      NR   
  8.  Monticello                                            8-1      40      3     
  9.  Eldorado                                                15-0    29      T10 
10.  Bureau  Valley                                      11-2    13      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Trenton Wesclin 11. Rock Island Alleman 11. Effingham St. Anthony 11. Corliss 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7. Bloomington Central Catholic 6. Chicago Uplift 6. Princeton 4. Leo 4. Petersburg PORTA 4. Momence 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Hope Academy 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                                W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Colfax  Ridgeview  (4)                            11-2      95      1     
  2.  East  Dubuque                                            14-0      91      5     
  3.  DePue  (1)                                                  13-1      79      4     
  4.  Winchester-West  Central    (1)            16-0      78      7     
  5.  Aurora  Christian  (6)                            13-0      62      NR   
  6.  Annawan                                                      11-2      58      2     
  7.  Sterling  Newman                                      12-2      44      NR   
  8.  Okawville                                                  13-3      37      3     
  9.  Payson  Seymour                                        11-1      33      NR   
10.  Newark                                                        8-4        14      8     
   Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 11. Milford 10. New Berlin 8. Polo 8. Providence-St. Mel 8. Chicago (Hope) 7. Champaign Judah Christian 6. Lena-Winslow 5. Cairo 4. North Greene 1. Cissna Park 1. 

