Three area boys basketball teams highlight latest AP state rankings

West Hancock is one of three area boys basketball team in the latest Associated Press state rankings.

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (10) 11-2 100 1

2. Curie 10-2 89 3

3. Belleville West 12-1 74 4

4. Whitney Young 13-3 57 2

5. Niles North 13-0 52 8

6. Danville 11-2 47 6

7. Normal West 10-2 41 NR

8. Oak Park River Forest 9-2 32 5

9. Bloomington 11-3 14 7

10. Normal Community 12-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 11. Moline 7. Bolingbrook 4. Rockford Jefferson 4. Lincoln Park 2. Naperville North 2. Quincy 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (9) 10-5 98 1

2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) (1) 10-2 83 4

3. Springfield Lanphier 11-1 82 3

4. Hillcrest 11-4 60 6

5. DePaul College Prep 11-3 52 2

6. Springfield Southeast 10-2 42 NR

7. Alton Marquette 13-0 39 9

8. St. Rita 9-7 36 7

9. North Lawndale 11-2 30 NR

10. Centralia 9-2 19 8

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 15. Champaign Central 14. Morton 10. East St. Louis 8. Murphysboro 6. Carbondale 3. Richwoods 2. Marion 2. Galesburg 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (13) 11-2 130 1

2. Pinckneyville 13-1 105 2

3. Winnebago 11-1 60 4

(tie) Hamilton (West Hancock) 15-0 60 NR

5. Williamsville 10-0 52 9

6. Teutopolis 9-1 50 5

7. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-1 46 NR

8. Monticello 8-1 40 3

9. Eldorado 15-0 29 T10

10. Bureau Valley 11-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Trenton Wesclin 11. Rock Island Alleman 11. Effingham St. Anthony 11. Corliss 7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7. Bloomington Central Catholic 6. Chicago Uplift 6. Princeton 4. Leo 4. Petersburg PORTA 4. Momence 3. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Hope Academy 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (4) 11-2 95 1

2. East Dubuque 14-0 91 5

3. DePue (1) 13-1 79 4

4. Winchester-West Central (1) 16-0 78 7

5. Aurora Christian (6) 13-0 62 NR

6. Annawan 11-2 58 2

7. Sterling Newman 12-2 44 NR

8. Okawville 13-3 37 3

9. Payson Seymour 11-1 33 NR

10. Newark 8-4 14 8

Others receiving votes: Quest Academy 11. Milford 10. New Berlin 8. Polo 8. Providence-St. Mel 8. Chicago (Hope) 7. Champaign Judah Christian 6. Lena-Winslow 5. Cairo 4. North Greene 1. Cissna Park 1.