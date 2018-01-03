Illini West leaps to second in girls basketball state rankings from Associated Press

Illini West jumps three spots to No. 2 in the state following its run to a Lady Tiger Classic championship.

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll



By The Associated Press



Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Edwardsville (8) 14-0 97 T2

2. Montini (2) 18-1 90 4

3. Geneva 13-1 77 1

4. Rock Island 11-4 61 T2

5. Maine West 17-0 53 5

6. Rockford Boylan 13-0 46 6

7. Benet 16-3 35 7

8. Lincoln-Way East 15-1 24 NR

9. Danville 11-2 20 8

10. Normal Community 13-4 7 NR

(tie)Bradley-Bourbonnais 12-3 7 T9

Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 5. Maine South 5. Springfield 5. Normal West 4. Naperville Central 3. O'Fallon 3. Marist 2. Proviso East 2. Wheaton North 2. St. Ignatius 1. Hononegah 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (7) 14-1 89 2

2. Richwoods (1) 16-1 84 3

3. Glenbard South 14-1 67 7

4. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1) 14-1 63 1

5. Kaneland 16-2 56 5

6. Effingham 14-1 48 6

7. Chicago Marshall 8-4 31 4

8. Evergreen Park 15-2 23 NR

9. Nazareth 16-1 17 NR

10. Burlington Central 13-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Highland 11. Bloomington Central Catholic 11. Bishop McNamara 10. Breese Central 8. Dunlap 6. Morgan Park 5. Charleston 5. Dixon 1. Herscher 1. St. Viator 1. Sycamore 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Harrisburg (11) 16-0 118 1

2. Illini West (Carthage) 16-2 83 5

3. Watseka (1) 18-0 82 8

4. Teutopolis 11-0 80 3

5. Monticello 12-0 74 9

6. Oakwood 16-2 56 2

7. Eureka 14-3 33 7

8. Pleasant Plains 15-2 31 6

9. Williamsville 12-3 25 4

10. Sesser-Valier 15-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 20. Hall 15. Heyworth 5. Peotone 5. Riverdale 2. Bismarck-Henning 2. Knoxville 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Downs Tri-Valley 1. Auburn 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Annawan (8) 16-0 80 1

2. Danville Schlarman 14-1 70 2

3. Lebanon 16-0 66 3

4. Lanark Eastland 16-2 46 5

5. Okawville 10-2 45 4

6. Lewistown 13-2 35 6

7. Jacksonville Routt 16-4 34 8

8. Stockton 16-1 21 NR

9. Shiloh 14-4 12 NR

10. Newark 13-4 11 9

Others receiving votes: Princeville 10. Payson Western 4. Colfax Ridgeview 3. Prophetstown 1. Hope 1. Altamont 1.