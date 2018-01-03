Illini West leaps to second in girls basketball state rankings f - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illini West leaps to second in girls basketball state rankings from Associated Press

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illini West jumps three spots to No. 2 in the state following its run to a Lady Tiger Classic championship. Illini West jumps three spots to No. 2 in the state following its run to a Lady Tiger Classic championship.

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                          W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Edwardsville  (8)              14-0    97      T2   
  2.  Montini  (2)                        18-1    90      4     
  3.  Geneva                                  13-1    77      1     
  4.  Rock  Island                        11-4    61      T2   
  5.  Maine  West                          17-0    53      5     
  6.  Rockford  Boylan                13-0    46      6     
  7.  Benet                                    16-3    35      7     
  8.  Lincoln-Way  East              15-1    24      NR   
  9.  Danville                              11-2    20      8     
10.  Normal  Community              13-4    7        NR   
(tie)Bradley-Bourbonnais      12-3    7        T9   
   Others receiving votes: Whitney Young 5. Maine South 5. Springfield 5. Normal West 4. Naperville Central 3. O'Fallon 3. Marist 2. Proviso East 2. Wheaton North 2. St. Ignatius 1. Hononegah 1. 

Class 3A
School                                                        W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morton  (7)                                        14-1    89      2     
  2.  Richwoods  (1)                                  16-1    84      3     
  3.  Glenbard  South                                14-1    67      7     
  4.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial  (1)      14-1    63      1     
  5.  Kaneland                                            16-2    56      5     
  6.  Effingham                                          14-1    48      6     
  7.  Chicago  Marshall                            8-4      31      4     
  8.  Evergreen  Park                                15-2    23      NR   
  9.  Nazareth                                            16-1    17      NR   
10.  Burlington  Central                        13-2    12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Highland 11. Bloomington Central Catholic 11. Bishop McNamara 10. Breese Central 8. Dunlap 6. Morgan Park 5. Charleston 5. Dixon 1. Herscher 1. St. Viator 1. Sycamore 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Harrisburg    (11)                    16-0      118    1     
  2.  Illini  West  (Carthage)        16-2      83      5     
  3.  Watseka  (1)                              18-0      82      8     
  4.  Teutopolis                                11-0      80      3     
  5.  Monticello                                12-0      74      9     
  6.  Oakwood                                      16-2      56      2     
  7.  Eureka                                        14-3      33      7     
  8.  Pleasant  Plains                      15-2      31      6     
  9.  Williamsville                          12-3      25      4     
10.  Sesser-Valier                          15-0      24      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Harvest Christian Academy 20. Hall 15. Heyworth 5. Peotone 5. Riverdale 2. Bismarck-Henning 2. Knoxville 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Downs Tri-Valley 1. Auburn 1. 

Class 1A
School                                      W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Annawan  (8)                    16-0    80      1     
  2.  Danville  Schlarman      14-1    70      2     
  3.  Lebanon                            16-0    66      3     
  4.  Lanark  Eastland            16-2    46      5     
  5.  Okawville                        10-2    45      4     
  6.  Lewistown                        13-2    35      6     
  7.  Jacksonville  Routt      16-4    34      8     
  8.  Stockton                          16-1    21      NR   
  9.  Shiloh                              14-4    12      NR   
10.  Newark                              13-4    11      9     
   Others receiving votes: Princeville 10. Payson Western 4. Colfax Ridgeview 3. Prophetstown 1. Hope 1. Altamont 1. 

