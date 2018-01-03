Gas prices expected to rise in 2018 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Gas prices expected to rise in 2018

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Gas prices are expected to reach a four year high. Gas prices are expected to reach a four year high.
WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The new year is expected to bring the highest gas prices in four years. 

GasBuddy.com said on Wednesday that the price increase is due in part to OPEC cutting oil production, which has cut back on oil inventories. 

There are roughly 50 million barrels of oil less at the start of 2018 than there were a year ago. 

Drivers like Michael Bell of Quincy said while they've come to expect the price fluctuation, they still don't like it.

"It's really frustrating, especially living across the bridge." Bell said. "It's like maybe a nineteen cent difference, and then you come here the next day, and it's gone up 10 or 12 cents overnight."

GasBuddy also advised drivers to be prepared and expect the unexpected. It pointed to natural disasters like hurricanes Harvey and Irma and their impact gas prices.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.