Gas prices expected to rise in 2018

The new year is expected to bring the highest gas prices in four years.

GasBuddy.com said on Wednesday that the price increase is due in part to OPEC cutting oil production, which has cut back on oil inventories.

There are roughly 50 million barrels of oil less at the start of 2018 than there were a year ago.

Drivers like Michael Bell of Quincy said while they've come to expect the price fluctuation, they still don't like it.

"It's really frustrating, especially living across the bridge." Bell said. "It's like maybe a nineteen cent difference, and then you come here the next day, and it's gone up 10 or 12 cents overnight."

GasBuddy also advised drivers to be prepared and expect the unexpected. It pointed to natural disasters like hurricanes Harvey and Irma and their impact gas prices.