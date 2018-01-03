Residents hoping to win big jackpots in Powerball and Mega Milli - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Residents hoping to win big jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are now over $400-million, and people in the Tri-States are hoping they're the next millionaire. 

Workers at Ayerco at 18th and Broadway in Quincy said both games become increasingly popular when the jackpots start to rise.

With such large jackpots, they've been seeing more and more first time customers come in to buy tickets.

"(We) Just see a lot of people coming in to see where we're at, and see what the Powerball max is, and earn their piece of the pie." Cashier Bryan Lewis said.

Powerball's next drawing is 9:59 p.m. CT, and Mega Millions next drawing is Friday at 10 p.m. CT. The all time record for Powerball is a $1.6-billion dollar jackpot that happened in January 2016.

