Quincy alderman pleads guilty to DUI

Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence, according to court records.

The records show the guilty plea was on a Class A misdemeanor charge. During the plea hearing, records showed he was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 240 hours of public service and alcohol treatment.

Havermale is an alderman in Ward 3.

Havermale was arrested April 24 following a crash at 4th and Hampshire at 9:50 p.m. Police said he was not injured in the crash, but the driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

RELATED: "Quincy alderman arrested after crash"