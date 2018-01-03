Report: WIU's Fisher accepts position coach at Arizona State

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- Charlie Fisher's abbreviated two-year stint as Western Illinois football coach appears over.



An opportunity at the FBS level seems too good to pass up.



Football Scoop is reporting Fisher has accepted the wide receivers coaching job at Arizona State, under newly named head coach Herm Edwards.



The move would reunite Fisher with Sun Devils offensive coordinator Rob Likens, both previously served together on the staff at Temple.



To this point Western Illinois athletic officials have not commented on Fisher's status but have scheduled a Thursday morning press conference to address the football program, according to Senior Associate Athletic Director for Administration Darian Westerfield



Fisher has compiled a record of 14-9 in Macomb, highlighted by an eight-win season last fall and an FCS playoff berth.