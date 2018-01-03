City of Keokuk discussing future of runoff elections

The city of Keokuk is considering getting rid of the runoff election system.

The issue came up after Keokuk's recent 5th Ward City Council race where Mike Greenwald won.

Ballot numbers showed 382 people voted in the November election but only 101 voted in the runoff election.

The council meets Thursday to discuss whether to change the city code.

"It costs the city thousands of dollars depending on how big, how many people, and how many wards," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "Hopefully we will make moves to save money and save some headaches. One thing we struggle with is the turnout in those elections."

If the council changes city code, they can opt for three readings before it's passed or wave that and pass an amended ordinance immediately.