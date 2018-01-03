Fatal crash numbers drop in Lee County

Fewer people died on Iowa roads last year, but authorities say more needs to be done to stress safety for drivers out on the roads.

In 2016, 13 people died in crashes, the most over a 10-year span.

The numbers go up and down like a roller coaster and officials hope the big drop in 2017 is the start of good things to come.

"Very positive, three souls were lost in 2017," Sheriff Stacy Weber said.

A calmer Sheriff Stacy Weber a year later after 13 fatal crashes in 2016. Drivers were listening.

"We have to have the public's cooperation, they have to slow down," Weber said one year ago.

Now Weber said speed isn't a factor, it's distracted driving like drunk driving and texting and driving.

Truck driver Brad Carson with Carry Transit sees it all.

"Everyone has a cell phone," Carson said. "Sitting up there at the truck, you can see right down and see what everyone is doing. There is a lot of distractions. So you not only have to drive for myself but drive for everyone also."

Gerald Green from Keokuk has seen increased police presence and it's made a difference.

"I've been noticing road crews been taking care of the road and less vehicles on the road," Green said.

Weber said the worst road has been Highway Two between Donellson and Fort Madison.

There was just a fatal crash last month on December 10. He's now working with Iowa DOT to add more signs and improve road conditions.

"They will put rumble strips on the right side of the roadway to alert drivers that they are leaving the road.," Weber said. "They are also putting in asphalt pavement on the shoulder."

Carson said everyone needs to do their part.

"You gotta do what you know is right and what's best for yourself," Carson said. "Everyone wants to return home safe at the end of the day, that's what it's all about."

Weber said you'll see more sheriff's vehicles out on the roads with the ticker enforcement to alert drivers to slow down and use precaution.